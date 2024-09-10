Dengue situation in Bhubaneswar is under control: BMC Mayor Sulochana Das

Bhubaneswar: The dengue situation in Bhubaneswar is under control said the BMC Mayor speaking in this regard to the press on Tuesday.

The state’s largest hospital is located in the capital city of Bhubaneswar so there is nothing to be stressed about. The plantation drive has been temporarily closed due to rains, the BMC Mayor further informed.

Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das said that the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is working hard to control the dengue situation in Bhubaneswar. They are regularly carrying fumigation activities in the city she added. The Mayor further urged people to use mosquito nets and to visit a doctor if they have fever. She requested everyone to participate in the ‘Dry Day movement’ every Friday and to remove stagnant water from around them.