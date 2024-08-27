Dengue cases in Odisha crosses 2759 with 835 cases in Sundargarh

Bhubaneswar: The dengue cases in Odisha has reportedly crossed the 2500-mark, informed the State Public Health Director on Tuesday. As many as 2759 dengue positive cases have been confirmed in the State this year.

The highest number of dengue cases have been reported from Sundargarh at 835 followed by the state capital of Odisha Bhubaneswar at 500 plus cases. The Director has further specified that since a large number of people are getting tested in Bhubaneswar, the number of positive cases in the city is high.

He had also advised people across the state to stay alert and take precaution so that they do not fall prey to the viral infection, which is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

The Health Department and the Bhubaneswar Municpal Corporation (BMC) are carrying out a joint operation to create awareness among people. The BMC is also resorting to hotspot mapping.

The Odisha Public Health Director Nilakantha Mishra, further said that diarrhoea cases in Odisha are nothing to panic about. These are being reported on sporadic basis. He also talked about the 20 people who had fallen sick in Kandhamal district. And clarified that they had gone to a feast following which they fell unwell.