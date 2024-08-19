Dengue cases in Odisha crosses 2000-mark with 406 cases in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The dengue cases in Odisha has reportedly crossed the 2000-mark, informed the State Public Health Director on Monday. As many as 2000 plus dengue positive cases have been confirmed in the State this year so far.

The highest number of dengue cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar the state capital of Odisha under Khurda district with as many as 406 positives. This is followed by Sundargarh.

The number of dengue cases this year in comparison to last year has seen the spike as the number of testing has been increased, he mentioned. “Integrated health survey is underway in Odisha. The health teams are doing the survey at every doorstep. They have been directed to distribute Oral rehydration therapy (ORT) and zinc powder to the people,” State Public Health Director Nilakantha Mishra had said last week.

He had also advised people across the state to stay alert and take precaution so that they do not fall prey to the viral infection, which is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das said that the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is working hard to control the spread of dengue. They are regularly carrying fumigation activities in the city she added. The Mayor further urged people to use mosquito nets and to visit a doctor if they have fever. She requested everyone to participate in the ‘Dry Day movement’ every Friday and to remove stagnant water from around them.