Delivery Boy Attacked in Bhubaneswar, Hospitalized in Critical Condition, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: In yet another attack on a delivery boy in the capital city of Odisha, a youth was brutally attacked with sharp weapons at Airport Chhak in Bhubaneswar late last night.

The victim has been identified as Deepak Biswal nicknamed Gaura, a resident of Airport-Bhimpur area. He works as a delivery boy for Instamart.

As per reports, as many as nine miscreants came on three bikes and created terror in the area. They attacked Deepak with sword and bhujali (sharp weapons). Accordingly, he sustained deep injuries on both hands and his head.

He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in critical condition.

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Further investigation of the matter is underway.

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