Deliver LPG cylinder within 48 hours of booking to consumers else face action: Odisha Minister

Bhubaneswar: Deliver LPG cylinder within 48 hours of booking to consumers else face action, warned Odisha Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Tuesday.

Patra directed the dealers and distribution companies after holding a crucial meeting with petrol, diesel and LPG dealers in Bhubaneswar today.

Patra also directed the officials and dealers of petrol and diesel to ensure focus on three aspects- quantity, quality and behaviour.

He also warned them that regular inspection of petrol pumps will be done to ensure that there is no adulteration and action would be taken in case of any violation.

