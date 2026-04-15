Delhi Police Arrests Student Congress Leader Neeraj Rai from Odisha Bhavan, watch

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Delhi: Delhi Police arrested Student Congress leader Neeraj Rai from Odisha Bhavan on today. Neeraj is accused of being involved in the vandalism at the Doordarshan centre in Delhi.

As per reports, the room at Odisha Bhavan had been booked in the name of Odisha Student Congress leader Bibhuti Mohapatra. Four student leaders spent the night there.

Delhi Police arrived early in the morning and arrested Neeraj. The Student Congress allegedly vandalised the DD headquarters to protest comments broadcast on Doordarshan against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

It is alleged that Odisha Student Congress leader Bibhuti Mohapatra fled with Kanhaiya Kumar after the incident. Delhi Police is now searching for Bibhuti. He is also alleged to have been involved in the vandalism.

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Meanwhile, Bibhuti has condemned the action taken by the Delhi Police.

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