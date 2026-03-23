Delegation from University of Washington Bothell visit KIIT and KISS

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Bhubaneswar: A delegation from University of Washington Bothell today visited KIIT (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology) and KISS (Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences) as part of the IndiaTrek programme.

KIIT and KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta gave a warm welcome to each of the 10-member of the delegation upon their arrival on the premises of the two world famous institutions.

The IndiaTrek programme has brought 2 faculty members and 8 students, who are spending time on KIIT and KISS campuses as part of a project-based, credit-bearing international mobility initiative.

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During their stay, the members of the delegation are engaging in institutional interactions, industry visits and collaborative activities, which help them understand India’s innovation ecosystem, business environment and different ways of learning.

Over the years, more than 1000 students and faculty members from different countries have visited KIIT and KISS under the IndiaTrek programme.