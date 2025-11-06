Delay of Sanskrit LTR merit list release: Job aspirants along with guardians protest outside OSSC office

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Hundreds of job aspirants along with their guardians today protested outside the office of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) in Bhubaneswar alleging delay of releasing Sanskrit Leave Training Reserve (LTR) merit list.

Frustrated over the delay in releasing the Sanskrit LTR merit list, the job aspirants protested by raising slogans against OSSC and kneeling down and holding their ears as a mark of protest.

As per their allegations, the OSSC has already released the merit lists for LTR recruitment in various subjects like PCM, CBZ, PET, Urdu, and Telugu but is yet to publish the merit list of Sanskrit due to some unknown reason.

The protested sought clarity from the Commission regarding the exact reasons behind the delay and threatened to do mass suicide by jumping infront of a train. “The OSSC chairman should come out and give us clarification why they have delayed in releasing our merit lists. In case if it is due to any litigation, they should show us the order of the Orissa High Court. We have the RTI reports and the High Court’s order to lift the stay order. But if you (OSSC) do not publish our merit list now and recruitment us on November 15, we will commit mass suicide by jumping into train track and the concerned officials will be responsible for it,” threatened one of the protesters.