WATCH: Deity likely to be shifted as floodwater reaches Bhattarika temple banks for the 2nd time

Cuttack: The goddess of Bhattarika temple in Odisha’s Cuttack district shall be shifted if flood water enters the temple, said reports on Thursday. According to reports, the presiding deity shall be shifted if the flood water from the Mahanadi river enters the sanctum sanctorum (Garba Gruha) of the temple.

Almost every year the floodwater enters the Bhattarika Temple and the temple administration and priest decide to shift the presiding deity as the water level rises and enters the sanctum sanctorum. This year the floodwater reached Bhattarika temple banks for the second time.

Meanwhile, the local administration is on high alert to tackle the flood like situation which is likely to be caused due to continuous rain in the upper catchment of the Mahanadi River. The first flood waters that had been released from Hirakud Dam reached Mundali barrage in early morning hours of July 30.

According to reports, the first flood water arrived between 1 am and 2 am. Flood control rooms at Mundli and Naraj barrages are on alert. The flood water is still under the danger mark.

Hirakud Dam in Odisha’s Sambalpur district released season’s flood water on July 28, informed the officials. The sluice gates of the dam were opened after the ceremonial puja which was held. A total of 20 sluice gates was opened in a phase wise manner. Later however six were closed and 14 are now open.

SRC had instructed Collectors of Sambalpur, Sonepur, Nayagarh, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara to remain alert and monitor the situation.

