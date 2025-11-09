Defeat of BJP will begin from Nuapada with people’s support: BJD President Naveen Patnaik

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will begin from Nuapada with people’s support, said Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik today.

While sharing a video on his X handle before the beginning of the silence period in view of the Nuapada by-election, Patnaik said, “I extend my greetings to the people of Nuapada assembly constituency. I thank you all for enthusiastically participating in my public meetings at Nuapada, Khariar Road, and Komna.”

“I have introduced Snehangini Chhuria, a respected woman leader from Western Odisha, as the BJD candidate for the Nuapada by-election. I have directed her to be in Nuapada and serve the people there. She will be with you during your good time and bad time,” he added.

Patnaik further said, “You all are aware that atrocities against women have increased ever since the BJP formed government in Odisha and Mission Shakti members are facing growing hardships which damages Odisha’s image”

“The patients are facing problems as they (BJP) stopped welfare schemes like the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY). This BJP government is anti-women, anti-tribal and anti-development,” he alleged.

The LoP further said that the defeat of BJP will begin from Nuapada with all your support. “I request you all to bless Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Snehangini Chhuria by casting your cotes on conch shell symbol on November 11,” he appealed.

“I will continue to serve you and the people of Odisha till my last breath,” he assured.