Deer Chased and Killed in Ganjam Forest; CCTV Footage Surfaces, Watch

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Sorada: In a disturbing incident, a group of miscreants allegedly chased and killed a deer in a forest area of Ganjam district, with the act captured on CCTV.

The incident took place near Shivani Rice Mill in the Khaparaganda area under the Central Range of the North Ghumusar Forest Division.

According to reports, deer and sambar are frequently spotted in the forest near the village. CCTV footage shows miscreants chasing a large deer before killing it with a sharp weapon.

After receiving information, forest department officials reached the spot and seized the deer’s carcass. Rangers have taken possession of the CCTV footage and launched an investigation to identify the accused.

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Locals have alleged that incidents of poaching are frequent in the forest, but the forest department has failed to take adequate preventive measures.

Officials said efforts are on to trace those involved. Further investigation is underway.

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