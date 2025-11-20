Deer carcass found in Keonjhar forest; tiger attack suspected after footprint discovered nearby, watch

Advertisement

Keonjhar: A deer carcass was discovered in the Patna Forest Range of Keonjhar district’s Reserve Forest area today in Odisha, sparking suspicions of a tiger attack. The finding was made by forest department parastaff during a routine patrol.

Preliminary investigations revealed tiger footprints near the spot where the decomposed body of the deer was found. Based on this evidence, authorities believe that the deer may have fallen prey to a tiger.

In response to the incident, the forest department has initiated an investigation and installed trap cameras in the area to monitor the tiger’s movements. The cameras are expected to capture images of the predator, although the species of the tiger has not been confirmed yet.

The forest department is continuing its investigation and has heightened surveillance in the affected area.

