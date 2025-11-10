Deeply saddened to learn about loss of lives in explosion near Red Fort: Odisha LoP Naveen Patnaik

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik has expresses his deep sadness over the loss of several lives following an explosion near the Red Fort in New Delhi today evening.

Taking to his X handle, the BJD president also prayed for the swift recovery of those who have sustained injuries due to the deadly attack.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of so many precious lives in the explosion near #RedFort. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families who lost their near and dear ones,” Patnaik said while praying for the swift recovery of those who have sustained injuries.

Advertisement

Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of so many precious lives in the explosion near #RedFort. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families who lost their near and dear ones. Prayer for the swift recovery of those who have sustained injuries. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 10, 2025



Over 10 people were killed, more than 15 others were critically injured and hospitalized while several vehicles were damaged following a deadly car blast near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi at around 7 PM today.

Meanwhile, the National Security Guard (NSG) and National Investigation Agency (NIA teams, along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team have started a thorough investigation into the deadly blast.

Also Read: High alert sounded in Odisha after car blast near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi