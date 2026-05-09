Deep-Sea Diesel Theft Racket Busted Off Odisha Coast; 3,000 Litres Seized, One Arrested

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Paradeep: A diesel theft racket operating in the deep sea off the Odisha coast has been unearthed, with police suspecting the involvement of an organized syndicate.

According to officials, mafias are allegedly siphoning oil from ships coming to Paradeep Port and smuggling it illegally using fishing boats.

Late last night, the Nehru Bangla Maritime Police intercepted a fishing boat carrying an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 litres of stolen diesel. One person was arrested in connection with the case, while another managed to flee.

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Police said both accused hail from Andhra Pradesh and were involved in trading the stolen fuel in Paradeep.

Officials suspect that people from Andhra Pradesh are playing a key role in the racket. The fishing boats have become the primary means of transporting the stolen oil.

Efforts are on to identify and trace the kingpin of the syndicate. Further investigation is underway.

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