Deep depression to trigger extremely heavy rain in Odisha, Orange warning issued to these districts

Bhubaneswar: A deep depression located over Gangetic West Bengal continues to move slowly triggering heavy rain in Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Under its influence, Odisha is likely to experience heavy rain till September 16.

The IMD has issued a red warning for several areas till Sunday morning as isolated heavy to very heavy fall (7 to 20cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) & thunderstorm with lightning may occur at isolated places in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore.

On Sep 15: Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) & thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, and Sambalpur.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) & thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Sonepur, Bargarh, Mayurbhanj.

On Sept 16: Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is likely to occur at isolated places in the district of Sundergarh.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph till evening of September 15 and decrease thereafter. Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely over Gangetic west Bengal (including Kolkata) and adjoining north Odisha from night of Saturday till morning of Sunday.

Rough sea condition is likely to prevail over north Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha coast from 15th till morning of 16th September.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into north Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha coasts till morning of 16th September.

