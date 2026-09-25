Deep Depression over South Odisha, Heavy Rain Likely in Many Districts Today, Check details here

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Bhubaneswar: The Deep Depression over south Odisha & adjoining south Chhattisgarh, moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past 06 hours, weakened into a Depression and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, 25th September 2026 over the south interior Odisha & adjoining Chhattisgarh, near latitude 20.5°N and longitude 82.5°E, close to Nuapada (Odisha) and about 90 km west-northwest of Titlagarh (Odisha), 100 km northwest of Bhawanipatna (Odisha), 110 km east-northeast of Kanker (Chhattisgarh) and 120 km southeast of Raipur (Chhattisgarh).

It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and maintain its intensity of Depression during next 12 hours and weaken into a well-marked low pressure area during subsequent 12 hours.

The system is under continuous surveillance by the Doppler Weather Radars at Sambalpur & Raipur.

A deep depression is currently centred over South Odisha and adjoining South Chhattisgarh. The system is likely to weaken within the next 12 hours.

According to the meteorological department, the deep depression has been moving north-northwestwards at a speed of 12 kmph during the last 6 hours. At present, it is centred about 60 km west-southwest of Bhawanipatna and about 90 km southwest of Titlagarh. It will continue to move north-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a depression in the next 12 hours. Further weakening is expected in the subsequent 12 hours.

Even though its impact is decreasing, rain will not completely leave Odisha today. The impact will be more over Western and Southern Odisha.

Red Warning till 8:30 AM has been issued for Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Koraput districts. After 8:30 AM, the intensity will reduce.

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Orange Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at some places in 7 districts – Bargarh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is likely at some places in Balasore, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur, Boudh, Kandhamal and Rayagada districts.

Many places in the state will experience light to moderate rain with thundershowers. Compared to Thursday, rainfall intensity is expected to gradually decrease today.

In Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the sky will remain partly cloudy on Friday with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The temperature in the capital is likely to remain between 23 to 30 degree Celsius.

After entering land from the Bay of Bengal, the system is moving north-northwestwards and gradually weakening, but due to abundant moisture over Odisha, rain will continue today.

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