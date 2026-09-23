Deep depression over BoB to cross Odisha-Andhra tonight, Heavy to Very Heavy Rain Alert for South Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: A deep depression over the westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal is moving westwards towards the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast and is likely to cross the coast by Wednesday and is expected to make landfall tonight near Kalingapatnam, according to the weather department.

The system intensified into a deep depression on Monday evening and is currently moving west-northwestward at around 7 kmph. It was located approximately 100 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 150 km south of Gopalpur, 180 km east-northeast of Visakhapatnam and 220 km south-southwest of Puri.

According to the forecast, the system is likely to continue moving west-northwestward over the next few hours before crossing the coast between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur, near Kalingapatnam, later tonight while remaining a deep depression.

At the time of landfall, coastal areas are likely to experience sustained winds of 55–65 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 75 kmph.

The deep depression is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall across southern and western Odisha. The districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Balangir, Kandhamal and Kalahandi are likely to receive intense rainfall, with some areas potentially experiencing prolonged or extremely heavy downpours.

Authorities have warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas, localised flooding, damage to unpaved roads and disruption to transportation due to the heavy rainfall.

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There is also a risk of landslides in hilly areas of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts.

The sea is likely to remain very rough along the Odisha coast, accompanied by strong winds. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until tomorrow as hazardous marine conditions are expected to persist.

Red flags have been placed at the beaches of Puri and Gopalpur, and tourists have been prohibited from entering the sea for bathing as a precautionary measure.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is already affecting large parts of southern and coastal Odisha under the influence of the deep depression.

As a precaution, 33 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Services have been deployed at vulnerable locations across the affected areas.

Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert, follow official advisories and avoid unnecessary travel during the period of intense rainfall and strong winds.