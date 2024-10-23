Deep depression over BoB intensified into cyclonic storm ‘DANA’

Bhubaneswar: Yesterday’s deep depression over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 18 kmph during past 6 hours intensified into a cyclonic storm “DANA” (pronounced as Dana), and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 23rd October, over the same region near latitude 16.3° N and longitude 89.9°E, about 560 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 630 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal) and 630 km south-southeast of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

The above information is as per the National Bulletin No. 6 based on 0530 hours IST of 23rd October, 2024. Hence, as per the latest information, there is a Cyclonic storm over the eastcentral Bay of Bengal. Accordingly, Cyclone Alert (Orange Message) have been issued for Odisha and West Bengal coasts.

The cyclonic storm is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by early morning of 24th and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during night of 24th to morning of 25th October, 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.