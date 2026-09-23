Deep Depression Nears Coast: Landfall Process to Start In 3-4 Hours between Visakhapatnam – Gopalpur, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is inching towards the coast at a speed of about 7 km per hour in a west-northwest direction.

According to IMD, the system is currently centered about 60 km south-southwest of Gopalpur and about 30 km southwest of Kalingapatnam, and about 130 km east-northeast of Visakhapatnam.

The landfall process will start in the next 3-4 hours and the system is likely to cross the coast near Kalingapatnam between Gopalpur and Visakhapatnam.

Due to the impact of the deep depression, heavy rainfall continues in South Odisha. Heavy rainfall is likely to continue at various places in the state till 27th September.

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IMD has issued a Red Alert for extremely heavy rainfall for four districts – Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri. An Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for several districts and a Yellow Warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for 12 other districts.

The initial phase of landfall will start within the next two hours, i.e., by 11 am, and the entire process will continue for 2-3 hours, i.e., till 12 am to 2-3 am at night. After that, it will cross and move towards Koraput and Malkangiri districts where extremely heavy rainfall is likely.

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