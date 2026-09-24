Deep Depression Impact in Chilika, Fishermen Worried As Boats Sink

Advertisement

Bramhagiri: The impact of the deep depression has turned Chilika Lake turbulent. With strong winds, high waves and incessant rain, Chilika has become rough, causing several fishing boats anchored along the shore to break and sink.

The impact has been more pronounced in Brahmagiri and Krushnaprasad areas in Puri districts of Odisha. Due to high waves and increasing wind speed, boats anchored along the banks have become unsafe.

Boats belonging to fishermen of Mangal Sahi and Laxminarayan Sahi in Arakhakuda under Krushnaprasad block have reportedly sunk in Chilika. Some other boats have also been reportedly damaged, leaving fishermen worried.

Advertisement

Boats are the primary means of livelihood for fishermen, and with boats sinking and getting damaged, their livelihood is likely to be affected.

In view of the rough weather due to the deep depression, the administration and the Meteorological Department have advised fishermen not to venture into Chilika.

In this situation, the safety of fishermen and the damage to boats are being closely monitored.