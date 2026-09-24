Deep Depression Crosses North Andhra-South Odisha Coast; Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Lash South Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: The Deep Depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal crossed the coast late last night between Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam, triggering heavy rain and gusty winds across south Odisha.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the system made landfall near southwest of Kalingapatnam, between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur. The landfall process lasted for about two hours.

At 11:30 PM on September 23, the system lay centered about 30 km west-southwest of Kalingapatnam, 80 km northeast of Visakhapatnam and 170 km southwest of Gopalpur. During the last six hours, it moved northwestwards at 5 kmph.

According to IMD, the system will maintain its intensity as a Deep Depression for the next 12 hours and move initially northwestwards. Thereafter, it will recurve north-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a Depression by the evening of September 24. It is likely to become a Well-Marked Low Pressure Area by the morning of September 26.

Under its influence, wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts.

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Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

The IMD has issued a Red Warning for extremely heavy rainfall in Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri districts till 8:30 AM today. A Red Warning also continues for Nabarangpur district till 8:30 AM tomorrow.

The next 12 hours are crucial as the system moves inland, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to continue over interior south Odisha.

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