Deep Depression alert: Odisha’s Malkangiri administration on high alert ahead of landfall

Advertisement

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], September 23 (ANI): As Odisha’s Malkangiri district braces for the impact of an approaching Deep Depression following a red alert, the district administration has ramped up disaster response measures, putting relief teams on standby and deploying heavy machinery to ensure “zero casualties”.

Speaking to ANI on the district’s preparedness, Malkangiri Collector Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshirke stated that heavy downpours are expected to intensify by Wednesday evening as the Deep Depression makes landfall, with rains likely continuing through Thursday morning.

“Khairput and Mathili blocks have already recorded over 60 mm and 80 mm of rain, respectively. The total rainfall in the district remains under 350 mm so far. The lull in rainfall since 6 AM is likely the ‘calm before the storm’. Heavy rain is expected from the evening and will continue till tomorrow morning,” the district Collector said.

Given the forecast, authorities are closely monitoring low-lying areas and water bodies. Recalling that four bridges were submerged during severe rainfall two weeks ago, the administration has put up police barricades around 3 to 4 vulnerable bridges to prevent accidents.

The administration has also deployed 220 JCB excavators to deal with possible landslides in valley and ghat areas and facilitate immediate road clearance and debris removal.

Advertisement

“Cyclone shelters have been made fully operational in case evacuations are required. Arrangements for both dry rations and cooked meals have been ensured. All schools and Anganwadi centres have been granted holidays, and leave permissions for all government officers have been cancelled,” the official added.

To bolster ground-level rescue and relief operations, two teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been mobilised from Koraput. One team has been stationed in Mathili and Govindpalli, while another has been deployed in Kalimela.

Comprehensive preparedness meetings have been chaired by the Odisha Chief Secretary and the State Revenue Minister to review standard operating procedures. The administration reiterated that all departments have been directed to work in full coordination to achieve zero casualties and minimise public inconvenience.

(Source: ANI)