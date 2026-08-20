Decomposed human body recovered from forest water channel in Nayagada

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Nayagada: The body of an unidentified man with bones scattered was retrieved from a water channel inside Bent Forest under Chandpur police limits in Nayagada district of Odisha.

As per reports, only the skeleton and skull was visible as the body had decomposed completely.

The deceased was reportedly wearing blue pants.

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On getting the information about it, Chandpur police immediately reached the spot, seized the human skull and skeletons and sent to the Forensic Medicine and Toxicology (FMT) for examination and verification of the remains.

Efforts are currently underway to ascertain the identity of the deceased and cause of death.

Further details are awaited.