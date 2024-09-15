Decomposed body of an unknown woman found on roadside in Konark

Konark: A decomposed body of a woman was found on the roadside in Banakhandi of Odisha’s Konark on Sunday morning.

The identity of the body is yet to be identified, informed the police.

According to reports, the decomposed body of the woman was thrown on the roadside and the face of the woman was completely damaged. The villagers were gathered near the body.

The villagers immediately informed the police about the incident and the cops rushed to the spot along with the scientific team. Ther police suspects it to be a murder case.

The villagers have alleged that due to lack of police patrolling in the Konark area and nearby places, such crimes are risen.

Further investigation is underway.