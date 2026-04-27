Decomposed body found in field in Udala, Murder suspected

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Udala: A decomposed body was found abandoned in a field near Sialia village under Udala police limits on Monday. The identity of the decomposed body has not been found yet.

According to sources, the locals spotted the body in a field near the village and informed the police.

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On receiving information about the body, the police reached the spot and started an investigation. Preliminary investigation has suggested that the body has been discarded for five to six days.

On the other hand, it is suspected that it was a murder based on the clothes worn on the body and the surrounding circumstances. While the police have expedited the investigation with the help of a scientific team, the police are questioning 3 to 4 people at the police station.