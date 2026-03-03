Deceased YouTuber Rakesh Maharana’s friend breaks silence, narrates what exactly happened

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Deceased YouTuber Rakesh Maharana’s friend Shiva has finally broken silence over his sensational, mysterious and brutal murder case.

While speaking exclusively to Kalinga TV, Shiva narrated what exactly happened at a local playground in GGP Colony under the jurisdiction of Mancheswar Police Station on the fateful night of February 28 (Saturday).

Shiva said, “I know Rahul since our schooling. We had gathered there for a khati (informal gossiping) to plan for Holi celebration. All those present at the spot had some drinks and while we were about to complete our drinks, I received a call and was talking over the phone. In the meantime, I got to hear the sound of broken liquor bottles.”

“Soon, I had a heated argument with the individual who broke the liquor bottles, following which a scuffle broke out between us and I was brutally beaten up. After getting beaten up, I fell to the ground and lost senses. I did not know what all things happened on the spot. I was in hospital when I opened my eyes,” he added.

He further said, “I do not know who had got the knife and why stabbed Rakesh to death. However, I demand a thorough investigation into the matter as I lost my school friend (Rakesh).”

On the other hand, the family members are suspicious of Shiva’s role behind the YouTuber’s death. His wife Trishna Das has already alleged that it was a planned murder and Shiva was with Rahul when he was killed. She alleged that it was a planned murder as only Rahul was targeted even though his other friends were present at the crime scene.

This apart, Trishna claimed that Rahul had been repeatedly threatened over the phone earlier. A Bihari woman also had issued threats to the deceased YouTuber. Besides, there was a previous enmity with a businessman over parking of vehicle.

While probing the sensational murder case, police have arrested an army jawan and his two nephews for their alleged involvement in the case. Police said that Rahul was murdered after a quarrel due to sudden provocation, but his family members are not able to accept this.