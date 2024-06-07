‘Deba Nimantran’ for Sital Sasthi 2024 extended to gods and goddesses

Sambalpur: The ‘Deba Nimantran’ ritual for the upcoming Sital Sasthi festival 2024 was held today in Sambalpur Town religious fervour and pageantry.

As pre the tradition, the ‘Deba Nimantran’ ceremony of Balunkeswar Baba was held today following which various gods and goddesses of different temples across the town, along with members of the public, marking the inclusive spirit of the festivities were invited to take part in the Sital Sasthi festival, which marks the wedding of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati.

The ‘Deba Nimantran’ was done by giving betel along with ceremonial treads and sweets.

For the Sital Sasthi 2024, one Ram Charan Mishra of Nandapada assumes the role of the father of Balunkeswar Baba, while Sumanta Panda and his wife Nitipriya Devi of Charbhati in Sambalpur city have been selected to be the parents of Goddess Parvati.

The auspicious Sital Sasthi festival will be celebrated on June 11, 2024,