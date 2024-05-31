Deaths in Sundargarh of Odisha, postmortem to be conducted on all bodies: Health Director

Rourkela: The Odisha Public Health Director has said that, the deaths in Sundargarh of Odisha shall be probed into in detail. Postmortem shall be conducted on all the bodies, he further added.

In a tragic and shocking incident, as many as 14 people died in Sundargarh district of Odisha in a span of only ten hours. This created severe panic among local people. According to reports, tension prevailed at the Rourkela Government Hospital in Odisha’s Sundargarh.

According to reports, several people from different parts of Rourkela City were rushed to the Government Hospital on May 30 afternoon after they fell sick all of a sudden. However, 11 of them died within just eight hours while undergoing treatment. All the bodies have been kept in the mortuary.

It is worth mentioning here that Dr Sudharani Pradhan, the CMO in-charge of the hospital, while speaking about the development said that the exact reason of their deaths could be ascertained only after completion of the post-mortem. Meanwhile, it is suspected that severe heatwave condition in the area could be the reason of 14 deaths in Sundargarh.

Rourkela ADM and Panposh Sub-collector reached the hospital and reviewed the situation. Five people have been sent to private hospitals for further treatment. Nine people are still being treated in Rourkela government hospital. Similarly, six truck drivers died in Jharsuguda. It is suspected that the deaths may have been caused due to severe summer heat.

According to the information, the day temperature reached 47 degrees in Jharsuguda yesterday. This is an all-time record in May in Jharsuguda. On May 28, 1998, Jharsuguda recorded a temperature of 48 degrees. Yesterday, the temperature in nine cities in the state was above 45 degrees. Odisha presently is reeling under severe heatwave conditions.