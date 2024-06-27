Death of Tigress Sara at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The tigress Sara has died at the Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar of Odisha said reports on Thursday. At the crack of the dawn today the tigress breathed her last.

The tigress was reportedly sick. The 18-year-old animal lost her life while undergoing treatment in the zoo. Sara was suffering from aging-related health issues says report. Sara’s appetite was seen to have decreased for the past few days. The zoo’s doctor was the one in-charge of her treatment.

In the year 2009, the tigress was transferred to Nandankanan from Bhopal Zoo during the animal exchange program. In the exchange, a white tiger was given to Bhopal Zoo in Sara’s stead. Nandankanan’s tiger count has been reduced to 26 after Sara’s death.