Death of six domestic animals in electrocution: Odisha CM directs to pay compensation, check details

Kendrapara: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today directed the Kendrapara district collector to ensure payment of compensation to the owners of the six domestic animals which were killed following electrocution in the district earlier today.

As many as six domestic animals including 3 cows, 2 calves and 1 ox were killed after coming in contact with a snapped live electric wire at Tulasidia village under Pattamundai Tehesil of the district.

After knowing about the incident, the Chief Minister asked the district collector to direct the TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), which offers power distribution and enhanced customer service across 9 districts of Central Odisha, to pay the compensation to the owners of the animals.

The CM said that the owners of the animals have to be paid the compensation as per the rules of the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC).

According to the rules of the OERC, the owner of a cow will get a compensation of Rs 30,000, while for an ox Rs 25,000 and for a calf it is Rs 16,000.

Thus, the owners of the six domestic animals killed after being electrocuted will get a total compensation of Rs 1,47,000.

