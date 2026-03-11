Death after Gallbladder stone Surgery Sparks protest at Niali Hospital

Advertisement

Cuttack: A woman from Jalarpur village in Cuttack district of Odisha died after undergoing gallbladder stone surgery, triggering tension and protest outside a hospital in Niali.

According to reports, Chandrakanta Barik, wife of Jyotiranjan Barik, had been admitted to a hospital in Niali for an operation to remove stones from her gallbladder. After the surgery, her condition reportedly became critical, following which she was shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment. However, she died during treatment there.

Family members alleged that Chandrakanta’s death occurred due to medical negligence and a wrong injection administered at the Niali hospital.

Following the incident, angry relatives and locals placed the body in front of the hospital and demanded compensation. During the protest, agitators vandalized the hospital premises, damaged the DG set and other equipment, and also set some items on fire.

The Niali Fire Service rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. Later, Niali police and the Cuttack Rural Superintendent of Police intervened and held discussions with the agitating crowd. After persuasion, the protesters dispersed late at night.

Today, discussions between the hospital authorities and the family members will be held in the presence of the police to resolve the matter.