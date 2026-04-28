Deadly accident! Bus jumps divider, crashes into truck; 4 killed, over 20 injured, 4 critical

Advertisement

Rourkela: In a deadly accident, a private passenger bus jumped the road divider and crashed into a truck leaving four people dead on the spot and over 20 injured on the National Highway 143 near Chandiposh village of Sundergarh district this evening.

Initial reports suggest that a passenger bus named ‘Pramila’ was traveling to Jajpur from Rourkela this evening. However, the bus jumped the road divider and crashed into a truck coming from the opposite direction when it had reached near Chandiposh village.

The mishap was so severe that four people including the truck driver died on the spot. But their identities were not known immediately. Over 20 passengers also sustained injuries while four of them are said to be critical.

Advertisement

On being informed, the local police and firefighters rushed to the spot immediately and carried out the rescue operation with the help of the villagers. The injured were sent to the nearby hospital for treatment while those who are critical were shifted to Rourkela Government Hospital.

The firefighters are reportedly using gas cutter to extricate the body of the truck driver. The rescue operation is still underway.

Police are also yet to know under what circumstances the bus jumped the divider. Vehicular movement on the route was heavily affected following the accident.