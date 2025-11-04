Deadline for Odisha Plus Two exam form fill-up extended

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, on Tuesday extended the deadline for form fill-up of Odisha annual Plus Two exam 2026.

As per an official communication of the CHSE to the college principals about the revised schedule, all the regular and ex-regular students can now fill their forms for the annual exams without fine or late fee till November 11, 2025.

It further said that students, who cannot fill their forms by November 11, will have another chance for the same between November 13 and November 18 but have to pay a fine of Rs 200.

Those who miss even the November 13-18 deadline will still get a final opportunity to fill their forms from November 19 to 21, but with a higher fine of Rs 600.

Students of all streams (Arts, Commerce, Science, and Vocational) including those pursuing correspondence courses can fill their forms, said the CHSE while clarifying that no applications will be accepted after November 21 under any circumstances.

The Council decided to extend the deadline of Plus Two exam form fill-up due to the disruptions caused by the recent cyclone Montha and the subsequent holidays in some districts of the State.

Earlier, the CHSE had extended the deadline for form fill-up for the Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2026 by the ex-regular students from October 28 to November 3 in view of the cyclone.