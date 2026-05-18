Daylight Robbery in Keonjhar: Officials Looted at Gunpoint After Blank Fire

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Keonjhar: In a daring daylight heist, three bike-borne miscreants looted lakhs of rupees from two government officials after firing a blank shot in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Monday. The incident took place around 9:45 am near Mukuna Bazar under Sadar Police Station limits.

According to police, Bauripada Panchayat PEO and ADEO had withdrawn Rs 8,18,000 from HDFC Bank in Keonjhar for disbursing allowances in Bauripada panchayat. The two officials were returning to the panchayat to distribute money on a motorcycle when they were intercepted.

A red Pulsar bike with three men chased and overtook them near Mukuna Bazar. The miscreants blocked their way and demanded the bag containing the cash. When the officials refused, one of the accused pulled out a firearm and fired a round to intimidate them. The gang then snatched two bags containing the money and fled towards Belda on the red Pulsar.

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The PEO immediately alerted Sadar police over the phone. A case has been registered at Sadar police station and an investigation is underway.

Officials said the cash was meant for allowance payments scheduled for Monday in Bauripada panchayat.