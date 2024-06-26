Day curfew in Balasore lifted, only night restrictions in place

Balasore: Day curfew in Balasore lifted, but night time restrictions shall remain in force. Night curfew in Balasore shall be in force from today. Curfew will be enforced from 9 pm to 5 am. There will be a curfew from 5 am to 9 pm. Balasore District Magistrate Ashish Thackeray and SP Sagarika Nath have informed.

The person involved in the gang clash should surrender before the police. Balasore SP said that those who have no fault should be free from fear. Don’t believe any rumours or do not be involved in slander.

Discussions have been held with various groups in recent weeks. Amicable discussions have been held with intellectuals, councilors and MLAs of various wards. Peace committees will be formed in different regions, different community individuals, older people, intellectuals will be involved. A peace committee will be formed in the place where there is a threat of such commotion in the future.

Till now, 24 cases have been filed and 91 people have been arrested. The SP said that all the arrested were arrested on the basis of videography along with facts and evidence.

