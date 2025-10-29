Date of form fill up and fees deposit of Ex-Regular candidates for Annual +2 exam 2026 extended: CHSE

Advertisement

Cuttack: The date for the filling up of the forms as well as of depositing the fees of the Ex-Regular candidates for the Annual Higher Secondary examination 2026 has been extended. The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) notified this on Wednesday.

In view of the dislocation caused due to ensuing cyclone “Montha” and after careful consideration of request proposals received from a number of H.S. schools, it has been decided to extend the date of Form Fill up and deposit of fees through SBI collect of Ex-Regular candidates without fine (Arts/Commerce/Science & Vocational streams including Correspondence Course) for the Annual H.S. Examination, 2026 from 28.10.2025 to 03.11.2025, said a notice issued today by the Controller of Examinations, CHSE.

In the notice the Headmasters/ Principals of Higher Secondary Schools affiliated to CHSE were requested to fill up forms and deposit the fees through SB collect (Arts/Commerce/Science & Vocational streams including Correspondence Course) as per revised schedule without fine.

AII other dates notified earlier regarding form fill up / enrolment with fine of rupees 200/- and 600/- remain unchanged, the notice also said.

