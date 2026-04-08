Daspalla: 224-year-old famous Lankapodi Jatra 2026 concludes

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Daspalla: The 224 year old famous Lankapodi Jatra of Daspalla in Nayagarh district of Odisha concluded last night for the year 2026.

Lord Sri Mahavira is the presiding deity of Daspalla. The tradition of Ramlila is unique in the area of ​​​​the famous Mahavira.

The second oldest open-air Ramlila in India after Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh is held here. From the birth of Lord Ram to the death of Ravana and the coronation of Ram, all the rituals of Ramlila have been celebrated here for the past 224 years. The first and largest open-air Ramlila of Odisha has been held here which is called the famous Lankapodi Yatra.

The famous Lankapodi Yatra and Ravana Badha of Dasapalla were held in the presence of lakhs of spectators. According to the information, this Lankapodi Yatra 2026, which started from Sri Ram Navami, was celebrated late last night.

The main attraction of the Yatra was a 35-foot tall wooden Ravana and a 15-foot tall revolving Pushpak Yaan. The spectators enjoyed the Ravana Badha and Lankapodi scene throughout the night and had fun.

According to the practice, the final episode of the famous Jatra was held on Tuesday night- to the wee hour of Wednesday. Gandavadha, Sita Chori, Indrajit Badha, Lakshman Shakti Veda, Lanka Podi and Ravana Badha are the popular episodes of this Jatra. Ravana Badha was performed yesterday night.

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For this, a huge procession was taken out from near the Mahavira temple. The battle between Ram and Ravana continued for one and a half kilometers on the road. After reaching the Gandhi Maidan grounds in a procession, Ravana was killed in the Brahmashara of Ram, after which the residents of Dasapalla celebrated the victory. This yatra has been held continuously every year since 1802.

Even today, the Ramlila of Daspalla is revered in the modern era, preserving the ancient folk art for 224 years. Lakhs of devotees from far and wide gather to watch the famous Ramlila and Lankapodi Yatra of Nayagarh district. The police force was deployed to keep an eye on law and order. Here, starting from the birth of Lord Shri Ram to the Ravana Podi or Lanka Dahan festival, every chapter and every character costume of the Ramayana is flawlessly presented on the open-air stage. According to ancient tradition, there is no modern equipment, but rather, the local artists perform here with the help of rhythm and cymbals. Lakhs of devotees from every corner of the state come here to see this, according to the mythological story, this ancient As usual, the main attraction of this year’s Lankapodi festival is the 35-foot giant Ravana.

Dasapalla Lankapodi Yatra ended with much fanfare. Ravana came in the Pushpak Jaan and started a fierce battle with Ram and Laxman. Finally, Lord Sri Ram kills Ravana with the Brahmastra.

Later, after the ‘Agni Parishya’ episode of Goddess Seeta, the Ram, Laxman, Seeta and others return to Ayodhya.

The Ram-Ravana battle was very captivating. Lakhs of people gathered to watch the one-kilometer-long battle between Ram, Laxman and the wood-made Ravana effigy. After the killing of Ravana, the Gandhi Maidan was filled with fireworks.

Input: Priyabrata Acharya from Daspalla, Kalinga TV