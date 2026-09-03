Darshan to remain suspended for 5 hours at Jagannath Temple tomorrow

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Puri: Puri Jagannath Temple to remain closed for public darshan for five hours on Friday night as special rituals related to Krushna Janma Niti are slated to be performed on the occasion of Janmashtami.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has made this announcement.

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“On Friday, 4 September 2026, on the occasion of Bhadraba Krushna Ashtami tithi, Krushna Janma Niti will be performed at Shree Jagannatha Temple. Accordingly, public darshan will remain temporarily suspended from approximately 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM midnight, i.e from the commencement of the Sandhya Dhupa Bhoga Chheka and continuing until the completion of Krushna Janma Niti” read the notification issued by the temple administration.