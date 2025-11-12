Darshan at Puri Srimandir to remain suspended for four hours tomorrow

Puri: Darshan at Puri Srimandir will remain suspended for four hours tomorrow in view of the Banakalagi ritual of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

The Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) on its X handle informed that the public darshan at Puri Srimandir will remain suspended for four hours tomorrow from 6 PM to 10 PM.

“Tomorrow, Thursday, 13.11.2025, Margasira Krushna Pakhya Navami Tithi, the ritual of Banakalagi Niti of the Holy Deities will be performed,” the SJTA said.

“Therefore, after the completion of the Second Bhog Mandap offering, public darshan will remain temporarily suspended from 6 PM to 10 PM,” it added.

In view of the temporary suspension, the SJTA has advised the devotees to plan their visit to the 12th century shrine accordingly.