Darshan at Puri Jagannath Temple to remain closed for 4.5 hrs tomorrow

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Puri: Darshan at the Jagannath Temple in Puri will remain suspended for over four hours on Wednesday September 2, to facilitate a special ritual of Lord Jagannath and His Holy Siblings, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said.

As per a notification issued by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), the Rahurekha Lagi ritual ritual will be performed on Wednesday on the occasion of Bhadraba Krushna Panchami. Accordingly, after the completion of the first Bhoga Mandapa offering, the general darshan of the deities will remain temporarily suspended from approximately 2:30 pm to 7:00 pm.

The SJTA has requested devotees to plan their visit accordingly and cooperate with the temple administration for the smooth conduct of the sacred ritual.

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As this is one of the many secret rituals (*Gupta Niti*) of the Lord, the Daitapati servitors perform it collectively with utmost devotion and adherence to tradition.

The ‘Rahurekha’, an ornament crafted from a gold-plated strip will be adorned on the divine faces of the four deities to enhance their radiant and beautiful appearance. The ritual of adorning the Rahurekha will commence following the conclusion of the first ‘Bhoga Mandapa’ offering.