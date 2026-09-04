Darshan at Jagannath Temple to remain suspended for 5 hours

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Puri: Darshan at Jagannath Temple to remain suspended for five hours today as special rituals related to Janmashtami celebrations are slated to be performed on the occasion of Janmashtami.

As informed by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), public darshan will remain temporarily suspended from approximately 7 PM to 12 AM midnight.

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“On Friday, 4 September 2026, on the occasion of Bhadraba Krushna Ashtami tithi, Krushna Janma Niti will be performed at Shree Jagannatha Temple. Accordingly, public darshan will remain temporarily suspended from approximately 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM midnight, i.e from the commencement of the Sandhya Dhupa Bhoga Chheka and continuing until the completion of Krushna Janma Niti” read the notification issued by the temple administration.

Meanwhile, thousands of devotees are flocking to the 12th century since early morning on the occasion of Janmashtami celebration.

Also Read: Odisha celebrates Janmashtami with religious fervour