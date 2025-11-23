Darjeeling woman critical as boyfriend slits her throat in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A woman from Darjeeling sustained critical injury after her boyfriend allegedly slit her throat near Buddha Park in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Nati Gurum.

As per preliminary information, the woman had been running a small momo stall for the past few months near Budha Park. The couple visited Buddha Park under the jurisdiction of Chandrasekharpur police station in the morning when an argument broke out between the two. He confronted the woman over suspicion that she was involved in an affair with another man.

Advertisement

In a fit of rage, Tinku allegedly pulled out a sharp weapon and slit the woman’s throat. Passersby immediately rushed her to private hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. They alerted the police thereafter.

The Chandrasekharpur police have arrested the accused and will produce him before the court. Investigators have registered a suo motu case.

Also Read: Man Slits Woman Throat Inside Bengaluru PG Hostel