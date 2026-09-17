Dara Singh’s bail plea has been rejected: Odisha Govt to Supreme Court

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New Delhi: The Odisha government’s lawyer today informed the Supreme Court that the Odisha State Sentence Board Review has rejected the plea for the premature release of Dara Singh, also known as Rabindra Kumar Pal, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two minor sons.

The Odisha government’s lawyer had informed the court that Dara Singh’s bail plea was rejected on August 31. Following this, the Supreme Court has given Dara Singh the opportunity to challenge this decision.

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The Apex Court granted two weeks’ time to Dara Singh’s side to make necessary amendments in the petition. The case will come up for hearing in the Supreme Court again after three weeks.