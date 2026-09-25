Dam gates opened in Koraput, Nayagarh as rainfall raises flood fear

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Over the last four days, incessant rain has led to a threat of flooding in the region as water levels rose in the rivers and reservoirs and gates of various dams have been opened for the last four days.

After heavy rain, one gate of Muran Dam was lifted at night in Koraput.

The decision to go ahead was taken following the completion of the Telengiri Reservoir, with water levels rising across the district.

Due to the rising inflow as the reservoirs fill up, three of the dams in the district have been opened to control the inflow.

This has become especially worrisome in Kotpad as three gates of the Indravati reservoir were opened on the same evening.

The water release has raised the risk of inundation in low-lying and downstream areas. The administration is keeping a close eye on water levels in the rivers and other areas.

Advertisement

Koraput has already experienced significant rainfall-related disruption.

In Nayagarh, rains too have persisted. Thus, two gates have been opened at each of the Kuanria Dam in Daspalla and the Budhabudhiani Dam in Odagaon.

Kusumi River has started flowing at flood level, while the risk of flooding is also being expressed in the adjoining areas.

Kuanria and Budhabudhiani are the major irrigation projects under the irrigation network of Nayagarh district, which are maintained and operated by the district irrigation authorities.

With a forecast of more rainfall in some parts of Odisha, authorities are keeping a close watch on the river, dams and low-lying areas.

Specialists have advised the public residing in vulnerable areas to stay tuned and take action as instructed by the administration of the localities.\