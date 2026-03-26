DAHA Irrigation SDO lands in Vigilance net over disproportionate assets allegations

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance conducted simultaneous searches at five locations in Ganjam district today, targeting properties linked to Panchu Behera, Assistant Engineer and SDO of DAHA Irrigation Sub-Division, Bhanjanagar.

According to official sources, the raids are being carried out at five premises associated with the official. These include his triple-storeyed residential building at Basant Vihar in Berhampur, a government quarter in Bhanjanagar, his office chamber, his ancestral house in Polasara, and a relative’s residence in Bima Nagar, Berhampur.

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The raid is led by three Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) and seven inspectors, the searches are being conducted under warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur.

The raid is followed after allegations that the official had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

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