Dacoity Ring Busted in Jharsuguda: 9 Held, Stolen Cash and Jewels Recovered

Jharsuguda: Police have achieved a significant breakthrough in a major robbery case, arresting 9 robbers and seizing approximately Rs 1.5 lakh.

The incident occurred on the night of March 2 in Talmunda village, under Laikera police station limits in Jharsuguda district, Odisha.

As per police, at around 1-1.20 am on March 3, five masked robbers broke into the home of businessman Prakash Nayak, threatening his family with guns and swords. They looted Rs 7 lakh in cash and 15 bhari of gold ornaments. When Nayak resisted, he was attacked with a sword, sustaining serious shoulder injuries.

Taking the incident seriously, Jharsuguda police formed a special team to investigate. Using CCTV footage and cyber cell data, authorities identified and arrested the accused. The seized items include gold chains, mangalsutra, rings, anklets, silver ornaments, Rs 1,43,803 in cash, 8 mobile phones, and the Bolero vehicle used in the robbery.

Further investigation is underway to determine if others were involved.