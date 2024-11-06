DA of Junior Manager IDCO disclosed by Odisha Vigilance, see details here

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha vigilance has seized huge cash and disproportionate assets of Bijaya Kumar Udaysingh, Junior manager of IDCO in its raids at six locations in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Khordha on Wednesday. Udaysingh had equipped digital technologies in his house viz digital doors that were operated by remotes and other digitized facilities.

During house searches so far, the following assets have been unearthed in the name of Udaysingh and his family members.

One four storeyed building with area approx 7500 Sqft. over Plot No.504, Khata No.189, Arya Vihar, under Rajarani Mouza, Bhubaneswar worth over Rs.3.22 Crores. One Flat vide No.430, Block-B, 4th floor under Balukhanda Mouza, Puri. Three high value home stead plots of which 2 in prime area of Bhubaneswar & one in Khordha. Details as under:

i) A piece of land vide plot No.504, Khata No.189 at Mauza-Rajarani, Bhubaneswar.

ii) yet to be ascertained

iii)A piece of land vide plot No.102, Khata No.991 with area 0.39 dcml at Mauza-Pratapsasan, Khordha.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above flat/plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

Bank deposits approx. Rs.33 Lakhs. Cash Rs.4.50 Lakhs. Other deposits and investments are being estimated. One two wheeler.

Further details awaited as searches are underway.