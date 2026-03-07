DA allegations against Assistant Executive Engineer: Odisha Vigilance conducts simultaneous searches at 7 locations

Advertisement

Kendrapara: Odisha Vigilance has launched simultaneous searches in seven locations following allegation of possession of disproportionate assets (DA) to the known sources of income by Pramod Ray, the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Derabish Irrigation Sub-Division, Chhat, Under Kendrapara Irrigation Division.

The Vigilance led by 2 Additional SPs, 9 DSPs, 9 Inspectors, 4 ASIs, and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack at Pramod Ray’s following 7 places in Kendrapara, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, and Bhubaneswar.

Advertisement

Four storeyed building of Ray located at Johala, Balianta, Bhubaneswar. Double storeyed building of Ray at Jajabhairab, Chaudwar, Cuttack. His parental house located at Ragadi, Banki, Dist-Cuttack. House of his relative at Budanga, Bhadrak. His office chamber cum temporary residence located at Derabish irrigation Office, Kendrapada. House of his relative located at Sanasathiebatia in Dhenkanal. House of his relative at Patia, Bhubaneswar.

Searches continuing. Further report follows.

Also Read: Court Allows Vigilance To Take Former Deputy Director Of Mines Debabrata Mohanty On Remand