D.El.Ed Exam 2026 form fill up to begin from August 28, check details

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Kataka: The form fill up for the Diploma in Elementary Education Examination (D.El.Ed Exam) 2026 (1st Year, 2nd Year, 1st Year Back & 2nd Year Back) will begin from August 28, informed the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha.

According to the board, candidates can apply for the upcoming D.El.Ed Exam 2026 (1st Year, 2nd Year, 1st Year Back & 2nd Year Back) online only through the Head of their institutions by visiting the website www.bseodisha.nic.in from August 28 to September 6 continuously (24×7) and submit the complete form by 5 PM on September 8.

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The complete instruction on how to fill the online forms will be made available for the candidates at the website www.bseodisha.nic.in from August 28 onward.

Notably, the BSE, Odisha, conducts the entrance tests to screen and select the best candidates for limited seats in teacher training institutes.