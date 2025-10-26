Cylone Montha: Odisha Govt cancels leaves of employees in 7 districts

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The cyclone Montha has no threat over Odisha but there will be heavy to very heavy rain. Thus Odisha Government has cancelled holidays in 7 districts.

Those who are on leave have been ordered to return to the headquarters immediately. The district collectors of 7 districts from Balasore to Ganjam, Koraput and Rayagada have announced this holiday.

Due to the possible cyclone, there is a risk of heavy rain with wind in the state. This can cause flooding and landslides in some districts.

Preparations have been made for evacuation from low-lying areas. Cyclone shelters, relief centers have been kept ready.

In view of the possibility of landslides and railway and road jams, the ODRAF team has been alerted and the Emergency Department has issued a number. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari reviewed the preparedness to deal with the possible cyclone.

Senior officers and district collectors held a meeting at the office of the Special Relief Commissioner. After the review, the minister said that the government is prepared to deal with any storm.

The departments of water resources, Panchayat raj, agriculture, health, and energy have been asked to be alert.

